Honda City Hybrid arrives at dealer stockyard ahead of official launch

- Expected to be launched early next month

- Bookings open

Earlier this month, Honda Cars India unveiled the hybrid version of the City mid-size sedan. While you can read more about it here, the Honda City e:HEV has started to arrive at dealerships. The pre-bookings for the hybrid sedan are already underway and we expect it to be launched in the coming month.

Visually, the Honda City e:HEV differentiates itself with a new fog lamp garnish, lip spoiler, rear diffuser with carbon finish design, and the brand logo with a blue outline. The hybrid version will be available in top-spec ZX trim in five exterior shades – Gold Brown, Platinum White, Radiant Red, Meteoroid Grey, and Lunar Silver.

Inside, the dashboard layout remains identical to the standard City. However, what makes the City hybrid stand out is the inclusion of Honda Connect telematics and Honda Sensing. The former works with Alexa as well as Google and offers functions like door lock/unlock, opening of boot lid, AC on/off, car finder, and more.

Meanwhile, Honda Sensing offers a suite of active safety features like adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation system, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and collision mitigation with emergency braking.

Under the hood, the Honda City hybrid is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with two electric motors. Individually, the gasoline motor produces 96bhp and 109Nm of torque while the electric motor puts out 125bhp and 253Nm of torque. The hybrid sedan boasts a combined fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl.

The Honda City is the only sedan in the segment to be available with a hybrid powertrain. We expect it to be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).