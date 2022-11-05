Toyota Innova Hycross spied yet again

- Expected to get a petrol-hybrid powertrain

- India unveil on 25 November

The new Toyota Innova Hycross will be revealed in the country on 25 November. Ahead of the official unveiling, the images of its prototype that was spotted on Indian roads have been leaked on the web. The Innova Hycross will replace the existing Innova Crysta and will benefit from a new hybrid powertrain.

Although the test mule is covered with camouflaged sheets, we can say that the new Innova will retain the overall MPV silhouette of the outgoing model. While the exposed grille suggests that it has grown in size, the bumpers too are likely to be redesigned with the minuscule LED fog lamps. The illuminated headlamps suggest LED clusters whereas the alloy wheels sport a new design.

The Toyota Innova Hycross is due to be unveiled in Indonesia on 21 November. The new-generation MPV will be underpinned by a new monocoque platform and a front-wheel-drive setup. The leaked patent images also confirm that the Hycross will for the first time get a panoramic sunroof.

There are no interior images of the Hycross yet. However, we expect it to be revamped with new features such as a 360-degree camera, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and a wireless charging pad.

As for the powertrain, the Hycross will mostly skip the diesel engine and is expected to be plonked with a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain mated to an e-CVT gearbox.