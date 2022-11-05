CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Toyota Innova Hycross spied yet again

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    8,628 Views
    Toyota Innova Hycross spied yet again

    - Expected to get a petrol-hybrid powertrain 

    - India unveil on 25 November 

    The new Toyota Innova Hycross will be revealed in the country on 25 November. Ahead of the official unveiling, the images of its prototype that was spotted on Indian roads have been leaked on the web. The Innova Hycross will replace the existing Innova Crysta and will benefit from a new hybrid powertrain. 

    Although the test mule is covered with camouflaged sheets, we can say that the new Innova will retain the overall MPV silhouette of the outgoing model. While the exposed grille suggests that it has grown in size, the bumpers too are likely to be redesigned with the minuscule LED fog lamps. The illuminated headlamps suggest LED clusters whereas the alloy wheels sport a new design. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Toyota Innova Hycross is due to be unveiled in Indonesia on 21 November. The new-generation MPV will be underpinned by a new monocoque platform and a front-wheel-drive setup. The leaked patent images also confirm that the Hycross will for the first time get a panoramic sunroof. 

    There are no interior images of the Hycross yet. However, we expect it to be revamped with new features such as a 360-degree camera, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and a wireless charging pad.

    As for the powertrain, the Hycross will mostly skip the diesel engine and is expected to be plonked with a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain mated to an e-CVT gearbox. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq prices increased by up to Rs 60,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Toyota Innova Hycross Left Rear Three Quarter
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1991 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1991 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Innova Hycross spied yet again