Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in India in October 2022

The compact SUV segment is a significant contributor to overall car sales in the country. Over the last few months, the compact SUV range has received significant feature upgrades. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling models in the compact SUV segment in October –

Tata Nexon

The Nexon compact SUV reclaimed the top rank in this segment in October 2022. The Indian utility vehicle manufacturer sold 13,767 units of the Nexon compact SUV last month compared to 10,096 sales in October 2021, thereby registering a growth of 36 per cent. The ICE as well as the electric version of the vehicle are strong contributors to the overall sales.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch has moved up the order with a 30 per cent growth in sales to secure the second rank in October 2022. The company sold 10,982 units of the Punch sub-compact SUV last month compared to 8,453 unit sales in the same period last year. Last month, Tata Motors introduced the Punch Camo edition which has further boosted its sales in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has slipped down to the third rank in this segment in October 2022. The Indian automaker sold 9,941 units of the Brezza last month compared to 8,032 unit sales in October 2021, thereby registering a positive growth of 24 per cent.