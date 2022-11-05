Skoda Kushaq prices increased by up to Rs 60,000

- Skoda Kushaq gets its third price hike this year

- Prices of the Slavia have also increased this month

Skoda Auto India has hiked the prices for select variants of the Kushaq mid-size SUV by up to Rs 60,000. The price increase, which came into effect on 1 November, becomes the third price rise for the model this year. The previous two price hikes took place in January and May 2022.

Coming to the variant-wise prices, the Skoda Kushaq Style 1.5 MT and Monte Carlo 1.5 MT variants will now cost Rs 60,000 more. Meanwhile, the Ambition Classic 1.0 AT, Ambition 1.0 AT, Style 1.0 MT, Style 1.0 non-sunroof (NSR), and Monte Carlo 1.0 MT variants have become dearer by Rs 40,000 each.

The base-spec Active 1.0 MT, Style 1.0 AT (with six airbags), and Monte Carlo 1.0 AT variants of the Skoda Kushaq have witnessed a price rise of Rs 30,000 each. On the other hand, the Ambition Classic 1.0 MT, Ambition 1.0 MT, Style 1.5 DSG (with six airbags), and the Monte Carlo 1.5 DSG will now command a premium of Rs 20,000. Prices of the SUV’s Style 1.0 AT and Style 1.5 DSG variants remain unchanged.