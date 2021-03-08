Toyota announces discounts of up to Rs 65,000 in March 2021

- Toyota Yaris, Urban Cruiser, and the Glanza attract discount benefits in March 2021

- The Innova Crysta, new Fortuner, and the Vellfire do not attract any discounts

Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota has announced discounts of up to Rs 65,000 in March. The benefits are in form of an exchange bonus, cash discounts, and corporate discounts. Interested customers can avail of the offers on the Yaris, Urban Cruiser, and the Glanza.

Both the Toyota Yaris and the Urban Cruiser attract a cash discount of Rs 20,000. However, the Yaris additionally attracts an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000.

The Toyota Glanza hatchback attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Sadly, there are no offers on the Innova Crysta, new Fortuner, or the Vellfire.

Toyota registered a 35.9 per cent growth in sales last month. The company sold 14,069 units in the country last month as compared to 10,352-unit sales in the same period last year. The key contributors to this figure were the Innova Crysta (6,018 units), Glanza (2,743 units), and the Urban Cruiser (2,549 units).