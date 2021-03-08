2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift interior accessories detailed

Maruti Suzuki Swift with its fresh design and vibrant two-tone colours has heightened the aesthetic appeal of the hatchback. Now, to spice up things more, Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of accessories for the cabin with which one can personalise their purchase. We have curated the list of it along with the prices below. To know more about the exterior accessories, click here.
First up, Maruti Suzuki is offering a variety of seat covers. With a total of nine designs and colours to choose from, one can opt to customise their look based on the exterior colour of the car. The sill guard can be had in metal and illuminated finish with silver accents. On the other hand, the mats are available in carpet and PVC material with a hint of white and red colour. The magnetic sunshades for all four doors add to the overall comfort for the passengers. A unique styling kit in fire red, carbon finish, and brushed aluminium elevates the overall premium sporty feel of the cabin.
The interior can further be enhanced with a flocking kit that offers the dashboard, door pads and the inside of the A-pillar in midnight blue or fire red colour. For the music lovers, the car manufacturer offers rear-seat entertainment screens, Pioneer and JVC touchscreen infotainment system, a 1000W subwoofer, bass tube, 140W active subwoofer, four-channel 700W amp, and speakers.
The prices of the mentioned accessories are listed below-
Premium black liner highlight seat cover – Rs 8,690
Muscle shiner white highlight seat cover – Rs 9,390
Premium dawn streak finish seat cover – Rs 9,390
Revup road highlight seat cover – Rs 6,290
Dashfall white finish seat cover – Rs 6,490
Daring drift finish seat cover – Rs 5,490
Drag racer red runner seat cover – Rs 5,990
Aerodynamo fly finish seat cover – Rs 5,890
Fab ABS designer finish – Rs 6,590
Protective door sill guard – Rs 1,950
Illuminated door sill guard – Rs 3,590
Twin colour door sill guard – Rs 1,390
Window sunshade – four doors – Rs 999
Window sunshade – rear windshield – Rs 625
Premium carpet mat – Rs 2,590
Deluxe carpet mat – Rs 1,090
Designer mat – red circuit – Rs 1,490
3D boot mat – Rs 1,440
Styling kit – Rs 4,990 to Rs 7,390
Flocking kit – Rs 6,490
Tweeter garnish – Rs 1,350
Rear sear entertainment – Rs 21,990
Multimedia – Pioneer – Rs 26,250
Multimedia – JVC – Rs 22,590
Subwoofer 1000W DBX – Rs 11,053
Bass Tube – Rs 7,990
140W Active subwoofer – Rs 16,490
Four channel amp 700W – Rs 14,490
Speaker DSK 170 - Rs 5,290