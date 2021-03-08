CarWale
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift interior accessories detailed

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki Swift with its fresh design and vibrant two-tone colours has heightened the aesthetic appeal of the hatchback. Now, to spice up things more, Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of accessories for the cabin with which one can personalise their purchase. We have curated the list of it along with the prices below. To know more about the exterior accessories, click here.

    First up, Maruti Suzuki is offering a variety of seat covers. With a total of nine designs and colours to choose from, one can opt to customise their look based on the exterior colour of the car. The sill guard can be had in metal and illuminated finish with silver accents. On the other hand, the mats are available in carpet and PVC material with a hint of white and red colour. The magnetic sunshades for all four doors add to the overall comfort for the passengers. A unique styling kit in fire red, carbon finish, and brushed aluminium elevates the overall premium sporty feel of the cabin. 

    The interior can further be enhanced with a flocking kit that offers the dashboard, door pads and the inside of the A-pillar in midnight blue or fire red colour. For the music lovers, the car manufacturer offers rear-seat entertainment screens, Pioneer and JVC touchscreen infotainment system, a 1000W subwoofer, bass tube, 140W active subwoofer, four-channel 700W amp, and speakers. 

    The prices of the mentioned accessories are listed below-

    Premium black liner highlight seat cover – Rs 8,690

    Muscle shiner white highlight seat cover – Rs 9,390

    Premium dawn streak finish seat cover – Rs 9,390

    Revup road highlight seat cover – Rs 6,290

    Dashfall white finish seat cover – Rs 6,490

    Daring drift finish seat cover – Rs 5,490

    Drag racer red runner seat cover – Rs 5,990

    Aerodynamo fly finish seat cover – Rs 5,890

    Fab ABS designer finish – Rs 6,590

    Protective door sill guard – Rs 1,950

    Illuminated door sill guard – Rs 3,590

    Twin colour door sill guard – Rs 1,390

    Window sunshade – four doors – Rs 999

    Window sunshade – rear windshield – Rs 625

    Premium carpet mat – Rs 2,590

    Deluxe carpet mat – Rs 1,090

    Designer mat – red circuit – Rs 1,490

    3D boot mat – Rs 1,440

    Styling kit – Rs 4,990 to Rs 7,390

    Flocking kit – Rs 6,490

    Tweeter garnish – Rs 1,350

    Rear sear entertainment – Rs 21,990

    Multimedia – Pioneer – Rs 26,250

    Multimedia – JVC – Rs 22,590

    Subwoofer 1000W DBX – Rs 11,053

    Bass Tube – Rs 7,990

    140W Active subwoofer – Rs 16,490

    Four channel amp 700W – Rs 14,490

    Speaker DSK 170 -  Rs 5,290

