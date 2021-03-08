2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift interior accessories detailed

Maruti Suzuki Swift with its fresh design and vibrant two-tone colours has heightened the aesthetic appeal of the hatchback. Now, to spice up things more, Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of accessories for the cabin with which one can personalise their purchase. We have curated the list of it along with the prices below. To know more about the exterior accessories, click here.

First up, Maruti Suzuki is offering a variety of seat covers. With a total of nine designs and colours to choose from, one can opt to customise their look based on the exterior colour of the car. The sill guard can be had in metal and illuminated finish with silver accents. On the other hand, the mats are available in carpet and PVC material with a hint of white and red colour. The magnetic sunshades for all four doors add to the overall comfort for the passengers. A unique styling kit in fire red, carbon finish, and brushed aluminium elevates the overall premium sporty feel of the cabin.

The interior can further be enhanced with a flocking kit that offers the dashboard, door pads and the inside of the A-pillar in midnight blue or fire red colour. For the music lovers, the car manufacturer offers rear-seat entertainment screens, Pioneer and JVC touchscreen infotainment system, a 1000W subwoofer, bass tube, 140W active subwoofer, four-channel 700W amp, and speakers.

The prices of the mentioned accessories are listed below-

Premium black liner highlight seat cover – Rs 8,690

Muscle shiner white highlight seat cover – Rs 9,390

Premium dawn streak finish seat cover – Rs 9,390

Revup road highlight seat cover – Rs 6,290

Dashfall white finish seat cover – Rs 6,490

Daring drift finish seat cover – Rs 5,490

Drag racer red runner seat cover – Rs 5,990

Aerodynamo fly finish seat cover – Rs 5,890

Fab ABS designer finish – Rs 6,590

Protective door sill guard – Rs 1,950

Illuminated door sill guard – Rs 3,590

Twin colour door sill guard – Rs 1,390

Window sunshade – four doors – Rs 999

Window sunshade – rear windshield – Rs 625

Premium carpet mat – Rs 2,590

Deluxe carpet mat – Rs 1,090

Designer mat – red circuit – Rs 1,490

3D boot mat – Rs 1,440

Styling kit – Rs 4,990 to Rs 7,390

Flocking kit – Rs 6,490

Tweeter garnish – Rs 1,350

Rear sear entertainment – Rs 21,990

Multimedia – Pioneer – Rs 26,250

Multimedia – JVC – Rs 22,590

Subwoofer 1000W DBX – Rs 11,053

Bass Tube – Rs 7,990

140W Active subwoofer – Rs 16,490

Four channel amp 700W – Rs 14,490

Speaker DSK 170 - Rs 5,290