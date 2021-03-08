2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spied testing

- To get fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates

Back in 2019, Mercedes-AMG introduced the GT 4-Door Coupe. This time around, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63S was spied testing near the company’s production facility ahead of its anticipated debut later this year. The upcoming model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates over its predecessor.

Mechanically, the updated Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe might offer a plug-in hybrid variant, named the GT73e. This variant might be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired to a single electric motor. The vehicle will be capable of producing a combined power output of about 800bhp. It is believed that the mild-hybrid system might be introduced in the GT63 and 63S variants. The entry-spec GT53 is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine and it already gets the mild-hybrid system.

Visually, the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe facelift has received an updated fascia with two vertical slats on either side of the bumper’s lower end. Additionally, the vehicle also gets a redesigned air dam. The rear profile is also revised for freshness.

As for the interior, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is expected to offer the latest version of the brand’s MBUX infotainment system as well as Heads Up Display (HUD). It is believed that due to a decline in sedan sales, the German luxury car manufacturer might pull the plug on the AMG GT and the CLS range.