CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Compact hatchback segment emerges strong in India in February 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    320 Views
    Compact hatchback segment emerges strong in India in February 2021

    - Maruti Suzuki Swift takes the lead with 20,264 unit sales 

    - Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Hyundai Grand i10 claim the second and third place, respectively 

    The compact hatchback segment has emerged strongly in India with cumulative sales of 67,879 units in February as against 65,657 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of three per cent. The compact SUV segment takes second place with cumulative sales of 54,850 units followed the premium hatchback segment with 42,724 unit sales in India last month. 

    The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki Swift is the highest seller in the segment with 20,264 unit sales in February 2021 and has also registered a growth of eight per cent. The Wagon R takes second place with 18,728 unit sales as compared to 18,235 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of three per cent. The Hyundai Grand i10 emerges as the third bestseller in the segment with 10,270 unit sales in India last month. However, the sales for the Hyundai Grand i10 have dropped by 1 per cent last month.

    The other contributors to cumulative sales in the compact hatchback segment are Tata Tiago (6,787 units), Maruti Suzuki Celerio (6,214 units), Maruti Suzuki Ignis (3,340 units), Hyundai Santro (2,128 units), Ford Figo (119 units), and the Datsun Go (29 units). 

    Going forward, the compact hatchback segment is likely to retain its top spot in the country in March 2021 owing to the price-sensitive nature of the Indian market and wider options in the segment. Moreover, lucrative offers from dealerships will further boost sales for the compact hatchback segment this month.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Swift
    • Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
    • Grand i10 NIOS
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota announces discounts of up to Rs 65,000 in March 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Compact hatchback segment emerges strong in India in February 2021