Top-three upcoming compact SUVs in India

The steadily growing competition in the compact SUV segment has encouraged automakers to consider upgrading their current product line-up. Recently, we spotted the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza during a TVC shoot. Post its debut, the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza, might also get an update. Additionally, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift was also spied testing on multiple occasions.

Read below to learn more about these three upcoming compact SUVs.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

As seen in the recent spy shots, the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will get significant cosmetic and feature upgrades over the current model. The new fascia features a twin-slat sleek gloss black grille and redesigned headlamp cluster with LED DRLs. Additionally, the Vitara Brezza facelift will ride on a set of redesigned alloy wheels for freshness. To read about the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift in detail, click here.

Mechanically, the upcoming compact SUV is expected to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine will continue to be offered with the five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter automatic options. Further, this engine is also likely to benefit from Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology.

Hyundai Venue facelift

The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift images were recently leaked. As seen in the images, in addition to the fresh styling elements, the upcoming Venue facelift is also expected to get new feature updates over the current model. To learn more about what to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift, click here.

The current model is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, the 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm.

Toyota Urban Cruiser facelift

Post the launch of 2022 Vitara Brezza, the Urban Cruiser might also receive a fresh update over the next few months. Changes in the updated Toyota Urban Cruiser might be limited to new cosmetic and feature updates. Further, it could also continue to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine. Currently, details about the Urban Cruiser facelift are scanty and additional details might be known post the launch of the 2022 Vitara Brezza.