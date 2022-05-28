CarWale
    Hyundai Venue exterior design leaked: Top highlights

    Desirazu Venkat

    Hyundai Venue exterior design leaked: Top highlights

    -Launch in June 2022

    -Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged

    The exterior design of the updated Hyundai venue has been leaked ahead of its India debut next month. This is the first major update for the venue since it was launched in 2019 and here are the top highlights of the exterior design.

    New grille and updated DRLs

    The leaked images showcase the turbo model and with it a large chrome grille quite similar to what will arrive with the next-generation Tucson and Creta facelift. This chrome appearance is expected to be offered for all versions of the updated Venue when it is launched. The DRLs have become three-slat units as compared to the two-slat units of the current car. Expect full LEDs for the higher-spec models while the lower versions will get reflectors as is the case with the outgoing version. The DRL layout also includes the indicators.

    Wheels

    In profile, the only major change is the wheels which move away from the fan pattern of the current car and get a more upright five-spoke star-like design. We expect that this will be carried over to the wheel covers of the lower-spec models too.

    Tail lamps

    At the rear, Hyundai has fitted the Venue facelift with a new design for the tail lamps and black cladding above and below the number plate slot. Oddly enough, this design is quite close to what we have seen on the Hyundai Casper micro SUV. The rectangular reverse lamps and integrated indicators have been replaced by individual lights integrated into the lower cladding.

    The Hyundai Venue facelift will be launched in India next month and based on Hyundai’s revelation that 70 per cent of its buyers are opting for petrol power, we expect a bigger focus on the 1.2 MPI and 1.0-litre TGDi versions at the time of launch.

    The Venue exists in one of the most competitive segments in the Indian car market the likes of which has 10 cars competing for segment space. This comprises the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Crusier, Maruti Brezza, Honda WR-V, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra Bolero Neo and Mahindra Bolero

    Citroen C5 Aircross offered with a complimentary service maintenance package

