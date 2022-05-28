CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Citroen C5 Aircross offered with a complimentary service maintenance package

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    388 Views
    Citroen C5 Aircross offered with a complimentary service maintenance package

    - Benefits are applicable till 31 May, 2022

    - Citroen plans to introduce its first EV in India next year

    In an effort to boost sales for the C5 Aircross, Citroen India has announced a complimentary service maintenance package that is applicable for five years or 50,000km, whichever is earlier. The benefits are valid till 31 May, 2022. Interested customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. 

    The Citroen C5 Aircross is available in two variant options – Feel and Shine. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 174bhp at 3,750rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic torque converter. For a superior drive experience, the C5 Aircross also offers four grip modes – standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand.

    Recently, the French automaker Citroen revealed its plans to introduce its first pure-electric vehicle in the Indian market next year. This new model is likely to be based on the upcoming C3 compact SUV. To read more about Citroen’s EV plans, click here.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 32.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes Maybach SL concept car teased

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 32.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C5 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 39.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 40.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 38.50 Lakh
    Pune₹ 39.33 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 38.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 36.08 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 39.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 36.16 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 36.93 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C5 Aircross offered with a complimentary service maintenance package