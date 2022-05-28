Citroen C5 Aircross offered with a complimentary service maintenance package

- Benefits are applicable till 31 May, 2022

- Citroen plans to introduce its first EV in India next year

In an effort to boost sales for the C5 Aircross, Citroen India has announced a complimentary service maintenance package that is applicable for five years or 50,000km, whichever is earlier. The benefits are valid till 31 May, 2022. Interested customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is available in two variant options – Feel and Shine. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 174bhp at 3,750rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic torque converter. For a superior drive experience, the C5 Aircross also offers four grip modes – standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand.

Recently, the French automaker Citroen revealed its plans to introduce its first pure-electric vehicle in the Indian market next year. This new model is likely to be based on the upcoming C3 compact SUV. To read more about Citroen’s EV plans, click here.