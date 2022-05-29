CarWale
    Pagani C10 makes spy photo debut; could debut later this year

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Pagani C10 makes spy photo debut; could debut later this year

    - Pagani C10 will be the spiritual successor to the Huayra

    - The model will be powered by a Mercedes-sourced V12 engine

    Pagani has commenced public road tests of its all-new hypercar, dubbed the C10. Spy photos taken in Germany reveal a single test mule of the model completely wrapped in camouflage. The Pagani C10 is expected to debut in September 2022.

    In terms of design, the first few giveaways that the model is indeed a Pagani are the aerodynamic ORVMs and the centre-mounted quad tail-pipes surrounded by a circular design at the rear. Up-front, the test mule features a new bumper with scoops on the lower side of the air intake. The camouflage is likely to be hiding a few scoops and aero work on the hood and side profile, respectively.

    Towards the rear, the Pagani C10 test mule gets makeshift tail lights, hinting that the model is currently in the initial phase of road tests, and will later make way for a set of production-ready tail lights. Elsewhere, we can see a new, wide rear diffuser and a set of reflectors.

    While details regarding the interior of the new Pagani C10 are scarce at the moment, we do know that there could be endless possibilities when it comes to customisations. Under the hood, the brand has confirmed that there will be no form of electrification and power will continue to be sourced from a Mercedes-Benz V12 engine, with a power output of approximately 800-880bhp. A few reports suggest that the C10 will be unveiled on 12 September this year. We expect more details to surface in the near future. Stay tuned.

    Hyundai Venue exterior design leaked: Top highlights

