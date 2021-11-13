Top-three premium hatchbacks sold in India in October 2021

Over the years, the premium hatchback segment has been a key contributor to car sales in the country. The competition has recently intensified with a slew of new launches in the compact SUV segment. Despite the competition, the premium hatchback segment will continue to be a popular choice among new car buyers.

The top-three premium hatchback sold in India in October 2021 are as follows –

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Despite a significant semiconductor shortage, Maruti Suzuki Baleno continued to be a bestseller in the premium hatchback segment in October 2021. The Baleno registered 15,573-unit sales last month as compared to 21,971-unit sales in October 2020, thereby registering a 29 per cent drop in sales. Moreover, the Baleno also claimed the second rank among the top bestselling models in the country.

The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a CVT option. Maruti Suzuki also offers a Smart Hybrid option in the Baleno with a five-speed manual transmission. It gets an integrated starter generator with lithium-ion and a lead-acid battery to offer a better driving experience. The torque assist function claims to reduce the load on the engine thereby offering better fuel efficiency.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz emerged as the second bestseller in the premium hatchback segment last month. Tata Altroz registered 5,128-unit sales in the country in October 2021 as compared to 6,730-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 24 per cent drop in sales.

Tata Altroz is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol unit generates 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm, while the 1.2-litre i-Turbo, three-cylinder petrol engine generates 107bhp at 5,500rpm and 140Nm of torque between 1,500-5,500rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit generates 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,250rpm. All three engines get a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The turbo variant additionally offers City and Sport mode.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 secured the third position in the premium hatchback segment last month. However, the Hyundai i20 registered a 47 per cent drop in sales with 4,414 units sold in October 2021 as compared to 8,399-unit sales in the same period last year.

The Hyundai i20 is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine generates 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) option. The manual variant generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm, while the IVT option produces 86bhp at 6,000rpm. The 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000 rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 4,000rpm. This engine is available in 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) options. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine produces 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.