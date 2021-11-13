Kia Concept EV9 teased ahead of global debut

- To feature sharp lines highlighting its sporty character

- A combination of progressive design, state-of-the-art tech, and an advanced all-electric powertrain

Kia has teased the Concept EV9, an all-electric SUV concept, ahead of its global debut at the AutoMobility LA on 17 November. The concept provides a glimpse of the future of the all-electric SUV. The company claims that the electric SUV offers a combination of progressive design, state-of-the-art tech, and an advanced all-electric powertrain.

As seen in the teaser images, the electric SUV concept will feature sharp creases all around. The vehicle is expected to feature sleek Z-shaped LED DRLs along with a wide glossy grille. The first visuals of the concept SUV reveal an ultramodern exterior design. The electric SUV will get an upright stance and will feature masculine styling elements.

The renderings illustrate a highly conceptual cabin that is believed to offer ample space and comfort to the occupants. For added convenience, the vehicle gets an interactive ultra-wide display and a futuristic steering wheel design. More details about the upcoming model will be known post its official unveiling at the AutoMobility LA on 17 November.