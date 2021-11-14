India-bound new Hyundai Tuscon scores five stars in Euro NCAP crash test

- The new-gen Hyundai Tucson has already begun testing in India

- The updated model is expected to be launched in India early next year

Hyundai pulled the covers off the new generation Tucson in September 2021, details of which are available here. The SUV has now managed to score a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.

The fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson scored 86 per cent in terms of adult occupant protection and 87 per cent for child occupant protection. The model in question was fitted with safety features such as dual front airbags, seat-belt pre-tensioners and load-limiters, side airbags, seat-belt reminder system, lane assist, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and speed assistance.

Coming to the model, the new Hyundai Tucson, which is expected to be launched in India in 2022, features a number of updates to the exterior design as well as the feature list. Under the hood, the SUV is expected to be offered with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine with six-speed manual and automatic units as the outgoing model. To read more about the upcoming version of the Tuscon, click here.