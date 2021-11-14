CarWale
    BMW 5 Series ‘Carbon Edition’ — Top 6 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    521 Views
    BMW 5 Series ‘Carbon Edition’ — Top 6 highlights

    Locally produced at Chennai’s BMW Group Plant, the new 5 Series M Sport 'Carbon Edition' is available for booking through shop.bmw.in or any authorised dealer. Here are the top six highlights of this new exclusive edition.

    BMW 5 Series ORVM Blinker

    1. Carbon-fibre elements

    This special edition gets dark carbon fibre accents for the kidney grille, front attachment, and splitters. The exterior mirror caps also get a carbon fibre cover but in a slightly different finish.

    2. Exclusive alloys

    To carry over the dark theme and further add to the exclusivity, the car rides on a new set of 662M 18-inch alloys in a Jet Black finish.

    BMW 5 Series Right Front Three Quarter

    3. Unique spoiler

    Then, to further differentiate it from the standard sedan, this model is equipped with a carbon fibre rear spoiler completing its overall dynamic look.

    4. Exclusive exterior shade

    And lest we forget, this new BMW 530i M Sport 'Carbon Edition' is offered exclusively in the Alpine White paintwork.

    BMW 5 Series Left Front Three Quarter

    5. Unique interior

    Even inside its cabin, the perforated Sensatec trim comes in a Cognac-Black colour combination. It sports contrast stitching to up the luxury quotient inside.

    BMW 5 Series Rear Spoiler

    6. Special financial plans

    BMW India Financial Services has formulated an all-inclusive monthly drive-away price of Rs 89,999 for this special edition. It's paired with assured buyback after four years and even flexible end-of-term options. All details can be availed at your nearest authorised dealership.

    BMW 5 Series Right Rear Three Quarter
    BMW 5 Series Image
    BMW 5 Series
    ₹ 63.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
