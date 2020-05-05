Please Tell Us Your City

  Top-three fuel efficient BS6 petrol cars in India

Top-three fuel efficient BS6 petrol cars in India

May 05, 2020, 07:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Top-three fuel efficient BS6 petrol cars in India

The ever rising fuel prices in the country has compelled buyers to look for cars with better fuel efficiency figures. The industry has finally transitioned to BS6 norms, but are these cars really fuel efficient? Here are the top three ARAI-rated fuel efficient BS6 petrol cars in India. 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the highest selling compact sedan in the country. Maruti Suzuki is also know to deliver some of the most fuel efficient products across segments in India. One among these, is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT which has an ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 24.12kmpl. The compact sedan is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed AMT generates 89bhp at 6000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4400rpm. This engine can also be had with a five-speed manual transmission. The automatic option is available in three trims – VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus. 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Smart Hybrid

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Exterior

The second car on our list is yet again a product from Maruti Suzuki, the Baleno. Sold via the Nexa outlet, the premium hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 89bhp at 6000rpm and 113Nm at 4000rpm. The Smart Hybrid variant is available in a five-speed manual transmission only. It has an integrated starter generator with lithium-ion and a lead acid battery to offer better driving experience. The Torque Assist function reduces the load on the engine and thereby offers better fuel efficiency. The manual version has an ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 23.87kmpl. The Smart Hybrid option is available only in Delta and Zeta variants.

Toyota Glanza Hybrid variant

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Exterior

The third car on our list is the Toyota Glanza with the hybrid option. The Glanza is essentially a cross badged product under the Toyota-Suzuki agreement. The hybrid version gets the same engine - 89bhp at 6000rpm and 113Nm at 4400rpm. Limited to a five speed-manual transmission and similar torque assist function, the hybrid version has ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 23.87kmpl. The Glanza hybrid version is available only in the G trim.

  • Toyota
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • baleno
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • Toyota Glanza
  • Glanza
