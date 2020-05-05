Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: Toyota begins preparatory operations at its plant today

Coronavirus pandemic: Toyota begins preparatory operations at its plant today

May 05, 2020, 08:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
362 Views
Write a comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Toyota begins preparatory operations at its plant today

Toyota Kirloslar Motor (TKM) India has issued some guidelines for resuming operations at its plant today, with the lockdown restrictions being eased a bit. With the Government granting permission to industries in rural areas to commence operations, the carmaker intends to restart the production at the earliest.

The Government had earlier asked all manufacturing facilities to stop production due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, the State and Central Government has announced different guidelines according to the zones that every region has been classified in to. TKM India plans to continue working in unanimity with these regulatory bodies and has released a detailed 'Restart manual' in this regard.

Toyota Fortuner Right Rear Three Quarter

All operations at TKM’s plants will begin in a phase-wise manner. It is crucial that the entire value chain initiates its working process for the whole auto sector to start production. This chain includes suppliers and dealers that are based in different parts of our country. Some of these are in cities which are still under lockdown, so it's obvious that the entire process will take some more time to fully be operational.

However, TKM has planned it properly and begun with preparatory operations like training employees with 'social distancing' and sanitisation. It's imperative to prioritise on the safety and well-being of everyone due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Then, there are guidelines laid which focus on domains like spare parts supply and so on according to the adequate requirements in customer service. TKM, as a responsible corporate, assures that it places highest priority to the safety and well-being of its employees, customers and other stakeholders. It shall soon update with more workforce being added, while ensuring sanitised materials and a safe working environment.

Toyota-Yaris-Interior
  • Toyota
  • Fortuner
  • Camry
  • Toyota Camry
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Yaris
  • Toyota Yaris
  • Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Glanza
  • Glanza
  • Vellfire
  • Toyota Vellfire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.09 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.36 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 18.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 18.9 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 18.74 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.31 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 18.82 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.47 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.32 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1606 Likes
170801 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3500 Likes
326203 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in