Coronavirus pandemic: Toyota begins preparatory operations at its plant today

Toyota Kirloslar Motor (TKM) India has issued some guidelines for resuming operations at its plant today, with the lockdown restrictions being eased a bit. With the Government granting permission to industries in rural areas to commence operations, the carmaker intends to restart the production at the earliest.

The Government had earlier asked all manufacturing facilities to stop production due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, the State and Central Government has announced different guidelines according to the zones that every region has been classified in to. TKM India plans to continue working in unanimity with these regulatory bodies and has released a detailed 'Restart manual' in this regard.

All operations at TKM’s plants will begin in a phase-wise manner. It is crucial that the entire value chain initiates its working process for the whole auto sector to start production. This chain includes suppliers and dealers that are based in different parts of our country. Some of these are in cities which are still under lockdown, so it's obvious that the entire process will take some more time to fully be operational.

However, TKM has planned it properly and begun with preparatory operations like training employees with 'social distancing' and sanitisation. It's imperative to prioritise on the safety and well-being of everyone due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Then, there are guidelines laid which focus on domains like spare parts supply and so on according to the adequate requirements in customer service. TKM, as a responsible corporate, assures that it places highest priority to the safety and well-being of its employees, customers and other stakeholders. It shall soon update with more workforce being added, while ensuring sanitised materials and a safe working environment.