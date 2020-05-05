Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  Toyota Yaris Cross - Top 3 interior highlights

Toyota Yaris Cross - Top 3 interior highlights

May 05, 2020, 09:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
10 Views
Toyota Yaris Cross - Top 3 interior highlights

Toyota recently unveiled the Yaris Cross digitally and it is expected to be launched in the European market in 2021. Its cockpit is interesting with a varied colour palette, an appealing steering wheel design and several utilisation options. We here take a look at the top three highlights of its cabin.

1. More space

Toyota Yaris Cross Interior

Perhaps with a bigger body we can come to expect of more interior space for passengers. And the new platform, indeed claims to offer improved space and a raised seating positing. The latter is thanks to a 30mm increase in ground clearance. Then, Toyota promises a perfect balance between occupant space and cargo needs with a folding seat system at the back. This offers multiple space utilisation options for carrying luggage.

2. Better connectivity

Toyota Yaris Cross Interior

With an interior that comes with a black and dark brown colour scheme, the Yaris Cross features a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, automatic IRVM, ambient lighting, powered tailgate et all. However, our bet is that connectivity will play a crucial role in this crossover. And though the carmaker hasn't got into the specifics yet, the perfect giveaway of this is the centrally mounted large infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster in front of the steering wheel.

3. Modern safety systems

Toyota Yaris Cross Interior

Toyota has equipped the Yaris Cross with a whole range of safety and driver assistance systems that it regularly uses called Safety Sense. It keeps the driver in the loop through early warnings, and assists him from steering intervention to even automatic braking.

Toyota Yaris Cross Exterior
