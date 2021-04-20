Toyota bZ4X Concept revealed as first of many

- The bZ will establish a full line-up of electric vehicles

- 15 EVs, including seven bZ EVs, will be introduced globally by 2025

Toyota has taken the opportunity at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show to showcase the electrified crossover concept called the bZ4X. According to the Japanese carmaker, the ‘bZ’ is a new line-up of electrified vehicles – seven of which are expected to arrive by 2025. Meanwhile, the bZ4X is the first in line, the production version of which is slated to arrive by the middle of next year.

The name ‘bZ’ stands for ‘beyond Zero’ – a new approach from Toyota on their path to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. As part of Toyota’s EV offensive, the seven bZ electric line-up will be part of 15 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) they plan on introducing by the middle of this decade. And the target is set at 70 BEVs across the globe from the Japanese giant. As we know, Toyota is working together with Subaru for the development of new vehicles and the bZ series will also be jointly developed when it arrives in 2022.

The Toyota bZ series models will be built on new BEV dedicated platforms although the bZ4X makes use of the e-TNGA platform that’s jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru. It will focus on practical cruising range, open and freestyle interior and uniquely designed exterior utilising BEV packaging, claims the carmaker. Appearance-wise, the bZ4X couldn’t be more different than a futuristic, electrified take on the RAV4.

Positioned in the D-segment, the bZ4x has sharp creases and masculine outlines on its sheet metal – many of which could easily be carried forwarded on the production model. The raked coupe-like C-pillar, glossy cladding on the flared wheel arches, short rear overhang, and long and sharp bonnet line makes it appear handsome from certain angles too.

On the inside, there’s a futuristic cabin with a unique F1-style steering wheel and a very well-designed driver’s display sitting afar in a separate console on the dashboard. Meanwhile, the centre console seems to have been taken from a bigger Toyota (probably future Land Cruiser) with a large floating display which is more in sync with the bridged centre console than being placed on the dash.

No technical details are divulged around the bZ4X powertrain except the fact that it gets AWD and has regenerative energy adopting a solar recharging system. Given Toyota’s expertise in this non-conventional powertrain, the bZ line-up will surely be sensible. There will be seven such models and if the trademarks are to be believed – not all of them will be AWD.

Toyota plans to produce the production version of the bZ4X in Japan and China soon and hopes to begin worldwide sales by the middle of 2022.