BMW 4 Series Coupe teased undergoing final stages of testing

- Shown in the top-spec M440i guise

- Expected to break cover in June

BMW has given us the first official glimpse of the upcoming 4 Series Coupe ahead of its global debut. The two-door version of the 3 Series sedan is likely to be revealed in June, but ahead of that, the Bavarian carmaker has dropped an official teaser video showcasing the prototype undergoing its final rounds of testing.

Previewed by the Concept i4 last year, the 4 Series will inevitably debut BMW's new controversial Kidney grille design. Beyond the massive grille, the 4 Series will have a revised headlamp design and a sportier bumper. In profile, we could see that the sloping roofline is more profound than in the sedan. At the back, under the camo, we expect the 8 Series to get sleeker tail lamp units as well.

Compared to the sedan, the 4 Coupe sits 57mm lower to the ground. The test prototype being the high-performance M Sport derivative also has a sportier bumper with dual-trapezoidal exhaust tips. BMW also claims to have reduced the drag coefficient to just 0.015.

Under the hood, the M440i will be powered by the same twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six from the M340i making 370bhp and 500Nm. The power will be sent to xDrive through an eight-speed automatic. The M440i is also reportedly getting a mild-hybrid system. The rest of the 4 Series line-up will share the powertrain with the standard 3. Meanwhile, the fully-blown M4 will top the range with close to 500bhp on tap in the hardcore Competition guise.

Apart from the 4 Series Coupe, BMW could also give us the 4 Series Convertible. Or it will be revealed separately at a later date. The line-up will then be joined by a four-door version called the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Meanwhile, the M model will take about a years' time to hit the streets and race tracks. And for the first time joining the 4 Series family will be an all-electric i4 as well which could arrive by 2022.