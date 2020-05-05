Please Tell Us Your City

Jaguar F-Type facelift priced in India from Rs 95.12 lakh

May 05, 2020, 11:39 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
389 Views
- Priced between Rs 95.12 lakh to Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom)

- Gets a completely new design

- Available with three engine options

Recently, the Jaguar F-Type facelift was listed on the official website. Now, the company has revealed the prices of the new F-Type, which is priced between Rs 95.12 lakh to Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom India).

The new Jaguar F-Type is available in nine variants across six trims. The coupe gets three engines - a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit that makes 296bhp and 400Nm. There's also a 5.0-litre V8 motor that is available in two tunes - 444bhp/580Nm and 567bhp and 700Nm. All the powertrains are paired to an eight-speed  automatic transmission.

The new F-Type gets an updated design that includes sleeker headlamps, new grille, sporty LED taillights and a rear diffuser. On the inside, it gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster.  

Jaguar F-Type Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.2 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.1 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.14 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.06 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.15 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.06 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.07 Crore onwards

