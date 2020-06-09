Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Yaris Cross spied uncamouflaged in Japan

Toyota Yaris Cross spied uncamouflaged in Japan

June 09, 2020, 04:00 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
458 Views
Write a comment
Toyota Yaris Cross spied uncamouflaged in Japan

- Spied in promotional brass gold colour 

- To be available in petrol and hybrid options

- No immediate plans for India debut 

The Toyota Yaris Cross has been spied uncamouflaged while it was being transported in Japan.  The Yaris Cross is likely to be launched in Japan in September 2020. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 4,180mm in length, 1,765mm in width and 1,560mm in height. The Yaris Cross is underpinned by the TNGA-B platform, from the international-spec Yaris hatch. Globally, the upcoming Yaris Cross is expected to be offered in both petrol and hybrid options.

Toyota Yaris Cross Exterior

The spied images reveal the brass gold colour, which is coincidentally the promotional colour for the vehicle. However, this model does not get a black roof as seen in the promotional car, thereby indicating that the dual tone colour option might be offered in higher spec variants. As for the interior, the five-seat vehicle is expected to get dual-tone interior and a well-equipped dashboard with a floating touchscreen display.

Mechanically, the Toyota Yaris Cross will be powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. The company will also offer a hybrid version that features an electric motor alongside the regular petrol engine. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in both six-speed manual transmission and CVT option.

Toyota Yaris Cross Rear view

Toyota has not revealed any plans for introducing the Yaris Cross in India. The vehicle is unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon.

Photo Source

  • Toyota
  • Toyota Yaris Cross
  • Yaris Cross
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1637 Likes
175812 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3611 Likes
338810 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW New X6BMW New X6

11th Jun 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.16Cr
Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in