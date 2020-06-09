Toyota Yaris Cross spied uncamouflaged in Japan

- Spied in promotional brass gold colour

- To be available in petrol and hybrid options

- No immediate plans for India debut

The Toyota Yaris Cross has been spied uncamouflaged while it was being transported in Japan. The Yaris Cross is likely to be launched in Japan in September 2020. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 4,180mm in length, 1,765mm in width and 1,560mm in height. The Yaris Cross is underpinned by the TNGA-B platform, from the international-spec Yaris hatch. Globally, the upcoming Yaris Cross is expected to be offered in both petrol and hybrid options.

The spied images reveal the brass gold colour, which is coincidentally the promotional colour for the vehicle. However, this model does not get a black roof as seen in the promotional car, thereby indicating that the dual tone colour option might be offered in higher spec variants. As for the interior, the five-seat vehicle is expected to get dual-tone interior and a well-equipped dashboard with a floating touchscreen display.

Mechanically, the Toyota Yaris Cross will be powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. The company will also offer a hybrid version that features an electric motor alongside the regular petrol engine. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in both six-speed manual transmission and CVT option.

Toyota has not revealed any plans for introducing the Yaris Cross in India. The vehicle is unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon.

Photo Source