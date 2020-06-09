Jeep Renegade spotted testing again in India

- Current-gen Renegade unlikely to be launched in India

- Jeep could be testing components or the upcoming compact SUV under current body-style

Jeep India has restarted testing the Renegade in India, as the B-SUV was spotted testing yet again on public roads. However, this sighting doesn’t warrant an impending launch as Jeep has denied launching the Renegade in India in the past.

This particular test mule of the Jeep Renegade is the pre-facelift version that was registered in 2016, and why the company is testing is beyond us. Jeep India could be testing some components on this model or even mock-testing the upcoming compact SUV with a different top hat. But that’s wishful thinking, at best.

If at all Jeep revives its plans to launch the Renegade in India, we expect it to be the next-generation model that is expected to be launched globally not before 2022. So, and Indian launch could be expected in 2023. Before that, the company is expected to launch the Jeep compact SUV, internally codenamed Jeep 526, in India in the first half of 2022.

Besides these two products, Jeep India is working on the Compass facelift, which is expected to go on sale in India in early 2021. It will be followed by the launch of the Jeep seven-seat SUV (internally known as Jeep Low D 3-row) later that year.

Image Source