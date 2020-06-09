Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep Renegade spotted testing again in India

Jeep Renegade spotted testing again in India

June 09, 2020, 05:11 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
549 Views
Write a comment
Jeep Renegade spotted testing again in India

- Current-gen Renegade unlikely to be launched in India

- Jeep could be testing components or the upcoming compact SUV under current body-style

Jeep India has restarted testing the Renegade in India, as the B-SUV was spotted testing yet again on public roads. However, this sighting doesn’t warrant an impending launch as Jeep has denied launching the Renegade in India in the past.

This particular test mule of the Jeep Renegade is the pre-facelift version that was registered in 2016, and why the company is testing is beyond us. Jeep India could be testing some components on this model or even mock-testing the upcoming compact SUV with a different top hat. But that’s wishful thinking, at best.

Jeep Compass left rear three quarter

If at all Jeep revives its plans to launch the Renegade in India, we expect it to be the next-generation model that is expected to be launched globally not before 2022. So, and Indian launch could be expected in 2023. Before that, the company is expected to launch the Jeep compact SUV, internally codenamed Jeep 526, in India in the first half of 2022.

Besides these two products, Jeep India is working on the Compass facelift, which is expected to go on sale in India in early 2021. It will be followed by the launch of the Jeep seven-seat SUV (internally known as Jeep Low D 3-row) later that year.

Image Source

  • Jeep
  • Renegade
  • Jeep Renegade
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Jeep Compass Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.64 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 19.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 20 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 18.43 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Jeep Compass Is It Still Worth The Money?

Jeep Compass Is It Still Worth The Money?

We look at how the Jeep Compass stacks up consi ...

376 Likes
40849 Views

Jeep Compass Geneva Motor Show

Jeep Compass Geneva Motor Show

The Jeep Compass finally in flesh. This is the ...

835 Likes
108575 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW New X6BMW New X6

11th Jun 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.16Cr
Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in