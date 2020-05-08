Please Tell Us Your City

Seven-seat Jeep Compass likely to be launched in Q2 2021

May 08, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Seven-seat Jeep Compass likely to be launched in Q2 2021

- Seven seat version has been codenamed ‘Low D 3-row’

- Expected to be based on the ‘Small Wide 4x4’ platform

The Jeep Compass is a key contributor to the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sales in India. The five-seat SUV has been a popular name in its segment as it comes loaded with several standard safety features. This time around, the company is reportedly working on a seven-seat version of the Compass, codenamed ‘Low D 3-row’ SUV. There have been a few names on the internet which speculate that the model is likely to be called as either the ‘Grand Compass’ or the iconic name, the ‘Wagoneer’.  The seven-seat version of the Compass is expected to be launched in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021.   

Currently, the company does not have a three-row SUV in India and the upcoming seven-seat version will take on the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq and the Toyota Fortuner. It is believed that the model will be based on the ‘Small Wide 4x4’ platform which underpins the Compass, Fiat 500X and the Jeep Renegade. The seven-seat Jeep Compass is expected to get a 150mm longer wheelbase to accommodate the third row. Apart from the revised dimensions, the upcoming seven-seat Jeep Compass is expected to get chrome highlights to distinguish it from the five-seat version. 

The company has not revealed the technical specifications for the seven-seat version yet and it will only be known at a later date.

