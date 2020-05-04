Jeep Compass facelift engine details leaked

- Expected to get a 1.3-litre FireFly turbo-petrol unit

- Will be launched in India in early 2021

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is working on a facelift for the Jeep Compass, which is expected to be launched in early 2021. Now, details pertaining to the powertrain options of the Compass facelift have emerged online.

Reports from Brazil indicate that the Brazilian-spec Jeep Compass facelift will get an all-new 1.3-litre FireFly turbocharged petrol engine. This in-line four-cylinder, direct-injection motor develops up to 178bhp and 285Nm of peak torque. The diesel powertrain will continue to be the 2.0-litre Multijet unit, making 167bhp and 350Nm. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual, a CVT unit (for the petrol model) and a nine-speed torque converter automatic. Meanwhile, we aren't sure whether Jeep will offer these powertrains in India as well, or will continue with the existing ones.

The Compass facelift will lead Jeep's future line-up in India, which will include a three-row Toyota Fortuner rival and a compact SUV to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. The former will be launched in India towards the end of 2021, while the compact SUV is still on the drawing board.

The Compass facelift is expected to feature mild design tweaks to its headlamps, front and rear bumpers, and taillights. It is also expected to receive the updated UConnect 5 infotainment system with a 12.3-inch screen. It will come bundled with Amazon Alexa voice assistant, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Compass facelift will continue to rival the Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. Fresher competition will include the Volkswagen T-Roc and the upcoming Skoda Karoq and new-gen Mahindra XUV500.

PS - Rendered images used for representation only.

Source