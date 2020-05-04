BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

- BS6 Nissan Kicks will be offered in four variants
- The model will be powered by two engine options
Nissan India recently shared details regarding the BS6 Kicks, which will be offered with a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. New details shared on the web have leaked the variant-wise feature list of the Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol.
The Nissan Kicks will be offered with two powertrains, details of which are available here. The model will be available in four variants including XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). Following are the variant-wise features.
BS6 Kicks XL
Nissan Connect
Rear AC vent
ABS with EBD and Brake Assist
Cooled glove box
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Shark fin antenna
2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, Aux-IN and USB connectivity
LED DRLs and halogen headlamps
Power steering with tilt function
Front seat arm-rest
Rear defogger
Rear parking sensors
Remote key
Impact sensing auto door unlock
Speed sensing auto door lock
BS6 Kicks XV
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and voice recognition
Rear-view camera with guidelines
17-inch five spoke alloy wheels
Front fog lamps
Roof rails
Rear wiper
Rear seat arm rest with cup holders
Steering mounted controls
Traction control (turbo variant only)
ESC (turbo variant only)
Vehicle stability management (turbo only)
Remote start (Turbo CVT only)
Push button start (Turbo CVT only)
Idle start-stop function (Turbo MT and CVT only)
BS6 Kicks XV Premium
LED projector headlamps
Smart card for keyless entry
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Cruise control
Hill Start Assist (HSA)
Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Front tweeters
Remote engine start (Turbo MT)
Push button start (Turbo MT)
BS6 Kicks XV Premium (O)
Dual-tone interior theme with carbon-fibre finish
AVN with rear, front and side view display
Leather seats
Auto headlamps
Fog lamps with cornering function
Dual-tone roof
Rear fog lamps
Leather door trim and arm-rest
Follow-me-home headlamps
Curtain airbags