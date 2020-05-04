Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

May 04, 2020, 05:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
15 Views
BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

- BS6 Nissan Kicks will be offered in four variants

- The model will be powered by two engine options

Nissan India recently shared details regarding the BS6 Kicks, which will be offered with a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. New details shared on the web have leaked the variant-wise feature list of the Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol.

The Nissan Kicks will be offered with two powertrains, details of which are available here. The model will be available in four variants including XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). Following are the variant-wise features.

BS6 Kicks XL

Nissan Connect

Rear AC vent

ABS with EBD and Brake Assist

Cooled glove box

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Shark fin antenna

2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, Aux-IN and USB connectivity

LED DRLs and halogen headlamps

Power steering with tilt function

Front seat arm-rest

Rear defogger

Rear parking sensors

Remote key

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Speed sensing auto door lock

BS6 Kicks XV

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and voice recognition

Rear-view camera with guidelines

17-inch five spoke alloy wheels

Front fog lamps

Roof rails

Rear wiper

Rear seat arm rest with cup holders

Steering mounted controls

Traction control (turbo variant only)

ESC (turbo variant only)

Vehicle stability management (turbo only)

Remote start (Turbo CVT only)

Push button start (Turbo CVT only)

Idle start-stop function (Turbo MT and CVT only)

Nissan Kicks Exterior

BS6 Kicks XV Premium

LED projector headlamps

Smart card for keyless entry

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Front tweeters

Remote engine start (Turbo MT)

Push button start (Turbo MT)

BS6 Kicks XV Premium (O)

Dual-tone interior theme with carbon-fibre finish

AVN with rear, front and side view display

Leather seats

Auto headlamps

Fog lamps with cornering function

Dual-tone roof

Rear fog lamps

Leather door trim and arm-rest

Follow-me-home headlamps

Curtain airbags

