BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol variant details and features leaked

May 02, 2020, 06:09 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol variant details and features leaked

- BS6 Nissan Kicks to be offered with two engine options

- The model will be available in four trims

Earlier this week, Nissan announced that the Kicks is set to receive a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine soon. Now, details of the model including the variant list and feature highlights have been leaked on a social media channel.

As seen in the leaked image, the BS6-compliant Nissan Kicks will be offered in three variants including 1.5 Petrol MT, 1.3 Turbo-Petrol MT and 1.3 Turbo-Petrol CVT. The model will be available in four trims including XL, XV, XV Pre and XV Pre (O).

Nissan Kicks Exterior

Feature wise, the BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol will come equipped with remote engine start, idle start-stop technology, 360-degree camera, ABD with EBD and brake assist, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), ESC, traction control, Hill Start Assist (HSA), eight-step manual mode, automatic climate control, and leather interiors.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Nissan Kicks will include a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol motor. The former is capable of producing 154bhp and 254Nm of torque while the latter, which will be updated to comply with BS6 norms, currently produces 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. Bookings for the model are reportedly scheduled to open on 15 May, while the launch could follow soon after. 

What do you think about the Nissan Kicks Turbo-Petrol? Share your views in the comments section.

  • Nissan
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
