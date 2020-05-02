Ford postpones launch of self-driving services to 2022

- The company cites the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the change

- Ford's prototypes have been spotted in various US cities like Detroit and Miami

Ford has announced that the launch of its first service which involves self-driving cars, has been postponed from 2021 to 2022.

The company added that the decision was made given the challenges of the current business environment. In short, Ford has had to re-evaluate long-term impacts of COVID-19 on consumer behaviour, to arrive at this conclusion.

It all began in 2016 when the automaker revealed plans to build a car without a steering wheel, or even pedals for that matter. Ford said back then, that the car would be revealed in 2021, and would eventually be available for the masses by the year 2025.

In case you didn’t know, Ford is developing this self-driving car tech with Argo AI; a start-up company that dwells in self-driving technology. Its reputation precedes itself, which is the reason why Volkswagen has also invested in the company, along with Ford.