  BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 launched: Variants explained

BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 launched: Variants explained

May 02, 2020, 09:53 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
620 Views
BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 launched: Variants explained

Mahindra Alturas G4, the premium product offering from the utility car manufacturer is now BS6 compliant. The SUV is available in two variants – 4x2 AT and 4x4 AT, priced at Rs 28.69 lakh and Rs 31.69 lakh, respectively. The Alturas G4 is available in five colour options, which includes – napoli black, regal blue, new pearl white, lake side brown and dsat silver. 

Here is the variant-wise feature list for the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 – 

Alturas G4 4x2 AT

- Projection headlamps/ LED DRLS/ chrome front grille/ 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

- Chrome window surrounds/ body coloured door handles with chrome inserts/ LED tail lamps 

- Rear spoiler with LED lamp/ LED illuminated rear license plate/ black and silver roof rails 

- Door handle LED lamps for driver and co-driver/ black and grey quilted Nappa leather interior 

- Black premium centre console with leather finish door trims

- Plush armrest with retractable cup holders/ eight-way adjustable powered driver seat 

- Soft touch dashboard and door pads/ all-three row LED room lamps/ ventilated seats

- Dual zone fully automatic climate control/ Second row AC vents/ illuminated glove box

- Third row AC vents with blower controls/ tilt and telescopic steering/ foldable third row seats

- Heated ORVMs with LED turn indicators/ 60:40 split fold and tumble with recline second row seats

- Foldable flat luggage bay in third row/ front doors auto up and down, anti-pinch power window 

- 12V power outlets/ Second row USB charger/ keyless entry/ coat hooks/ map pocket 

- Second row entry grab handles/ large cup holders/ front smart power windows

- Tyre pressure monitoring system/ dual smart key system with start and stop button

- Headlamp escort function/ speed sensing front wiper/ front and rear parking assist

- Footwell lighting/ day and night IRVM/ cruise control/ steering mounted audio controls

- 3.5-inch monochromatic digital cluster with TFT-LCD trip with three modes computer   

- Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay/ six speakers

- Electronic parking brake with auto hold function/ speed sensing power steering 

- Dual trip digital speedometer display/ intermittent rear wiper/ windshield de-icer function 

- ABS with EBD/ dual front airbags/ ultra-rigid quad frame with high-strength steel

- Electronic stability program/ active rollover protection/ hill descent control

- Hill start assist/ brake assist system/ emergency stop signal/ traction control system 

- ISOFIX mounts for child seats/ seat belt pretensioner and load limiter/ immobiliser

- Seat belt-warning driver and co-driver/ central door locking/ side impact beams

- Front crumple zones/ rear glass defogger

Alturas G4 4x4 AT (In addition to features from 4x2 AT)

- HID headlamps/ tan and black quilted Nappa leather interior

- Brown premium centre console with leather finish door trims/ easy access mode 

- LED fog lamp with cornering lamp/ ambient mood lighting/ sunroof with anti-pinch 

- Eight-way adjustable power driver seat with three position memory

- Illuminated front door scuff plate/ dashboard centre and inside front door handle lamps

- Auto tilting ORVMs when in reverse/ all windows auto up and down function with anti-pinch

- Front and rear smart power windows/ front rain sensing wipers/ auto headlamps

- Seven-inch monochromatic digital cluster with TFT-LCD trip with three modes computer

- 3D around view camera/ memory profile for driver seat and ORVM/ smart powered tailgate 

- Nine airbags

Mahindra Alturas G4 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.83 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 36.26 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 34.15 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 34.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 34.54 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 32.03 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 34.83 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 32.1 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 32.53 Lakh onwards

