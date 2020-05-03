Mahindra steps up its contribution to fight COVID-19

- It adds to the 3-ply surgical masks with Saral designs

- Over 1,20,000 UV sterilised masks delivered

- Partnership continues to produce more masks

Mahindra has stepped-up its contribution in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The carmaker, along with Saral designs, has delivered over 1,20,000 UV sterilised masks till date.

These are UV sterilised masks with a filter layer with bacteria filter efficiency of 99.95 per cent. Mahindra Group had recently partnered with Saral Designs to modify their sanitary pad-making machine and develop a manufacturing process for production of 3-ply surgical face masks. The latter is a Navi-Mumbai based Techno Social start-up that worked day and night with the Mahindra engineers and came up with the manufacturing set-up in just four days. In fact, the production of these UV masks was ramped up to 10,000 per day within 10 days.

After manufacturing hand sanitisers and even a low-cost ventilator, the Mahindra Group continues the production of these 3-ply surgical face masks. The automaker's Pitampura plant had even started the production of face shields for frontline healthcare workers earlier, while also distributing 1,000 plus meals from its kitchen every day to the poor.

What's more, the company had also developed a prototype of an artificial manual-breathing unit commonly known as an Ambu bag. Many other relief measures are continuously being taken including providing emergency cab operators where Mahindra has stakes. The carmaker is determined to continue in its fight against the novel Coronavirus and aims to help in every possible way to come out of this global crisis.