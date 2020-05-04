Please Tell Us Your City

MG Motor India reports zero sales in April; resumes operations at Halol plant

May 04, 2020, 04:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- MG recorded zero sales as showrooms were shut owing to COVID-19 pandemic

- The company hopes to ramp up production in May

MG Motor India has recorded zero retail sales for the month of April 2020, as its showrooms were closed due to nationwide lockdown. The company recently donated a retrofitted ambulance to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, details of which are available here.

The carmaker, which began operations and manufacturing on a small scale at its facility in Halol in the last week of April 2020, hopes that the production will ramp-up in the month of May and is working on the local supply-chain support.

MG Motor India is gearing up for working as per new norms including sanitisation and social distancing. In the current scenario, its prime focus remains on health, well-being and training of its entire workforce including dealer employees.

