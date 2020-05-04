Hyundai registers export sales of 1341 units in April

- Registers zero domestic sales in April

- Hyundai exported 1,341 vehicles last month

- Adequate safety measure and guidelines followed

April 2020 will go down in history as the worst month for automotive sales in the domestic market, with every carmaker registering zero sales. However, in these testing times, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has registered export sales of 1,341 units last month.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced all car manufacturers, including Hyundai, to shut operations across their manufacturing facilities. However, the South Korean carmaker had inventory of export models from the earlier production batches before the nationwide lockdown came into force from 21 March.

According to Hyundai, the export shipping was conducted by following the strict guidelines set by the government and export regulating authorities, along with ensuring adequate safety measures and social distancing.