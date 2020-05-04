Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota records 1.5 crore global sales of hybrid vehicles

May 04, 2020, 03:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Toyota records 1.5 crore global sales of hybrid vehicles

- Toyota has crossed a milestone of 15 million hybrid vehicles sold since 1997

- CO2 emissions reduced by more than 12 million tonnes worldwide

Toyota could easily be regarded as a pioneer in hybrid vehicle technology. The first-gen Prius introduced in 1997 was the stepping stone in the hybrid vehicle revolution, it being the first mass-produced hybrid. Now, after almost 23 years, the Japanese carmaker has surpassed a global sales milestone of 1.5 crore (15 million) hybrid vehicles.

In Europe alone, 28 lakh hybrid vehicles have been sold so far. This includes 19 models offered under Toyota and Lexus brand. Last year, hybrids accounted for 52 per cent of Toyota’s total sale in the Old Continent. Combined between the two brands, the Japanese giant now offers 44 hybrid models across the globe. Interestingly, it took Toyota 10 years to reach the first one lakh hybrid sales while the next one lakh came in the span of just two years.

Toyota Camry Exterior

With 1.5 crore hybrid vehicles on the road, Toyota claims that they have managed to reduce the CO2 emissions by more than 120 million tonnes worldwide to date compared to sales of equivalent petrol vehicles. Their hybrid also meets the 95g/km target set by EU for 2020 and 2021 in Europe, where CO2 regulations are the toughest in the world, claims the carmaker. In the fourth generation now, the Toyota hybrid tech is compatible with its global TNGA platform. Also helping Toyota to achieve the milestone is its affordable, accessible and convenient sales for customers across a broad spread of European markets.

With over two decades of electrification experience, Toyota aims to utilise it for the further development of pure electric, plug-ins and fuel-cell vehicles. The core electrification technologies which are common across all form of electrified powertrains could help Toyota to be a forerunner in the electric transition. Going forward, Toyota is planning to launch 40 new or updated electrified vehicles by 2025.

