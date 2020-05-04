FCA India launches online sales platform

- FCA India will be offering doorstep test drive and vehicle delivery

- The company is ready to resume operations subject to government approval

FCA India has announced the launch of its contactless customer experience, in response to continued movement restrictions and social distancing. The Jeep retail experience is now completely touch-free for Indian customers, with the introduction of a digital module christened Book My Jeep. Prospective customers can now book and own a Jeep without having to physically visit a showroom, and undertake a test drive and sanitised vehicle delivery at their doorstep.

Customers who wish to book a Jeep digitally will be guided by automated prompts through three steps. Customers will need to submit details such as their contact information, geographical location, choice of variant, colour, powertrain and transmission. The system will collate the input and send a summary to the customer for a reconfirmation, after which the customer can proceed to paying the booking amount via credit card, internet banking and the other available online payment options.

On submission, FCA’s automated retail architecture will automatically create a unique ID and link the customer’s information to its authorised dealer in that city. A Jeep expert from the dealership will then contact the customer via a video or voice call and assist the customer in case any clarification or details required. A test drive, in a fully sanitised vehicle, will also be arranged at the customer’s doorstep. The customer can then proceed using the same module to complete the booking process and go for the final payment online. FCA is also offering special benefits for customers who choose to book their Jeep SUV online.

Before finalising the purchase, customers will be able to decide majority of their preferences online, of course, other than physically driving the Jeep. The customer can choose to take the physical delivery of the fully sanitised vehicle at their doorstep.

Adhering to the Indian Government’s directive, FCA India had temporarily suspended its operations on 22 March to safeguard its employees from the Coronavirus outbreak. FCA is ready to resume manufacturing and commercial operations subject to guidelines from Government authorities.

Commenting on the new retail strategy, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India, said, “Our commitment is to ensure customers can still continue to access Jeep at their fingertips. To ensure health, safety and convenience, we are making the Jeep retail experience as touch-free as possible. We are already live with ‘Book My Jeep’, which is being dovetailed into a 360-degree digital retail architecture that will deliver an intelligent, easy-to-use and fascinating experience for customers. Prospects will be able to book and own a Jeep, from their screens, without leaving the safety of their homes.”