Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai issues detailed sanitisation and hygiene guidelines for dealerships

- Hyundai announces a comprehensive list of safety measures

- Aimed at ensuring dealership preparedness to ensure safety

- Will meet the highest levels of sanitisation and hygiene

Apart from the various relief efforts, Hyundai Motor India has time and again come up with different measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. All authorised dealerships have been issued a detailed list of sanitisation and hygiene guidelines to ensure the safety of customers and its employees.

Now under the umbrella of the ‘Hyundai Cares’ initiative, the carmaker has geared up to meet the challenges faced due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There’s a comprehensive list of measures formulated to prepare dealerships with all facets of customer interactions, right from their arrival to their departure at Hyundai showrooms and service stations.

The regular sanitisation contingencies start with thermal screening of all employees, visitors and customers. Then, the various other initiatives include sanitisation of display car area, customer lounge, washrooms (showroom and workshop) and all other customer touch points. Complete safety of all facilities is being ensured right from test drive car preparedness to delivery process of a new car or a serviced vehicle.

Though most part of measures comprise of contactless demonstration and servicing, customers can opt for remote car demonstrations through online video conferencing too. The carmaker's digital mediums like its website and even Click-to-Buy are quite helpful. The latter is an integrated end-to-end online car sales website and app that a prospective buyer can use. Furthermore, if one doesn't intend to visit the workshop, there's Hyundai's 360 Digital service and contact-less service experience.

What's more, Hyundai along with Mobis India Limited plans to dispatch 6.8 lakh masks including N-90, N-95 and even the 3-Ply type to the dealerships. Additionally, the automaker is also dispatching 20,000 units of 500ml and 1.5 lakh samples of 100ml cases of sanitisers for the safety of customers, back-end staff and all its employees. Besides, large scale trainings are being conducted by Hyundai to ensure all its employees and stakeholders are also well-informed. All this is to work towards the maintenance of a healthy dealership ambience for both customers and even the employees.