Jeep India's future plans revealed; Compass facelift in the works

- Jeep’s Fortuner rival coming in 2021

- The company is also studying a sub-four-metre SUV due in 2022

Jeep India has reportedly revealed its plans regarding future products in India. The company is working on two products including the Compass facelift and a three-row SUV while a sub-four-metre SUV is also being studied.

Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India, said that the Jeep Compass facelift will lead the updated product range from the house of Jeep, followed by the launch of a three-row SUV. The former is expected to launch in the beginning of 2021 while the latter will also arrive sometime in the same year. The company is also said to be actively studying a sub-four-metre SUV.

The Jeep Compass facelift is expected to receive updates in the form of a redesigned front bumper and grille as well as new headlamps. Inside, the model might receive a larger touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, housed in a reworked dashboard.

Regarding the three-row SUV from Jeep, the model is based on the same platform as the Compass and will rival against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Skoda Kodiaq when it arrives next year. Details regarding the sub-four-metre SUV from Jeep are scarce at the moment although the model, internally known as Jeep 526, is reported to feature a 4WD when its breaks cover sometime in 2022.

Source