New-gen Honda City lower variant spied

- Lower variant of the next-gen City features an automatic transmission

- The model also receives a conventional system instead of the eight-inch touchscreen head unit

New spy images of the next-gen Honda City have surfaced on the web. These spy images suggest that the unit in question is a lower variant of the model. The fifth-gen City seen in the images here seems to be a Thailand-spec model, although we expect the same features to be carried over to the India-spec new City.

The feature list of the top-spec Honda City ZX variant was leaked last week, revealing that the model will receive an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more, details of which can be read here. Unlike the top-variant, the Honda City in the spy images here features a conventional system with physical buttons.

A few other feature highlights of the lower variant Honda City include steering mounted controls, silver surrounds for the AC vents and steering wheel, start-stop button, analogue speedometer and tachometer, digital MID and a dead pedal. A significant highlight is the option of an automatic transmission in a lower variant.

Engine options on the fifth generation Honda City will include a BS6-compliant 120bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine. Also on offer could be a BS6 version of the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options are might include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed manual unit respectively. A CVT option could be limited to the petrol variants. Once launched, the new-gen Honda City will rival the Hyundai Verna facelift, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

Image Source