  Home
  News
  Next-generation top-spec Honda City ZX variant feature list leaked

Next-generation top-spec Honda City ZX variant feature list leaked

April 12, 2020, 05:52 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
15948 Views
Be the first to comment
Next-generation top-spec Honda City ZX variant feature list leaked

-This is the fifth-generation for the Indian market 

-Will offer first in segment lane departure warning system 

The fifth generation Honda City for the Indian car market was supposed to be launched earlier this month but has been put on hold for the immediate future thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the brochure details for the top-of-the-line ZX variant have been leaked revealing the full feature list of the car. 

Honda has gone big on safety with segment first features like a lane departure warning, six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, ABS with EBD a stability programme as well as hill-start assist. Also included in the package are full LED headlamps as well as tail lamps. 

The feature list is comprehensive too with a 7.0-inch colour display for the instrument panel, 8.0-inch screen for the infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and compatibility with the Alexa remote. One of the major changes that Honda recently is return of physical dials for the climate control system in place of the current car’s touch control system. Honda had globally announced the move across its entire range. 

Pictures of cabin show that the new car will continue with the beige and black layout but with a new steering wheel, design for the AC vents and an arm rest for the front occupants. 

Honda is expected to offer this fifth-generation City with both petrol and a diesel option. It is a rival for the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and the Nissan Sunny

Source: ACI

  • Honda
  • new City
  • Honda New City
