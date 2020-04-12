Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Rolls-Royce invites young minds to design their own luxury car in UK

Rolls-Royce invites young minds to design their own luxury car in UK

April 12, 2020, 03:20 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1185 Views
Be the first to comment
Rolls-Royce invites young minds to design their own luxury car in UK

- Aspiring designers must be under 16 years of age

- The competition aims to distract parents and children from coronavirus pandemic

- Entries to be submitted by 18 May 2020 

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars encourages new generation of aspiring designers to breathe life into their automotive dreams via the ‘Young Designer Competition’. Aspiring designers under the age of 16, can participate in the competition. The competition aims to distract parents and children from the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The participants can let their imaginations and creativity run free, as they remain bound to their homes. Entries are to be submitted by Monday, 18 May 2020. 

The new competition is an extension of the Rolls-Royce employees’ Family Day Celebration, held at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England. The company’s design team will judge all entries and select an overall winner, who will receive a rendered illustration of their design – a true once-in-a-lifetime, money-can’t-buy prize – as well as a chauffeur-driven journey in a Rolls-Royce Phantom for their first day back to school, with their best friend. Runners-up will receive a hand-signed certificate from Torsten Muller-Otvos, the Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Moreover, two additional prizes will be awarded to one lucky UK entrant – T ravel to school in style in a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce once UK’s Coronavirus countermeasures draw to an end, and a new Greenpower electric car kit will be donated to the recipients’ school, thereby enabling participation in the Greenpower Challenge – the UK’s number-one motorsport competition for schools across Britain.

  • Rolls-Royce
  • Phantom Coupe
  • Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.97 Crore onwards
New Delhi₹ 8.88 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

452 Likes
335523 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in