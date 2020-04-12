Rolls-Royce invites young minds to design their own luxury car in UK

- Aspiring designers must be under 16 years of age

- The competition aims to distract parents and children from coronavirus pandemic

- Entries to be submitted by 18 May 2020

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars encourages new generation of aspiring designers to breathe life into their automotive dreams via the ‘Young Designer Competition’. Aspiring designers under the age of 16, can participate in the competition. The competition aims to distract parents and children from the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The participants can let their imaginations and creativity run free, as they remain bound to their homes. Entries are to be submitted by Monday, 18 May 2020.

The new competition is an extension of the Rolls-Royce employees’ Family Day Celebration, held at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England. The company’s design team will judge all entries and select an overall winner, who will receive a rendered illustration of their design – a true once-in-a-lifetime, money-can’t-buy prize – as well as a chauffeur-driven journey in a Rolls-Royce Phantom for their first day back to school, with their best friend. Runners-up will receive a hand-signed certificate from Torsten Muller-Otvos, the Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Moreover, two additional prizes will be awarded to one lucky UK entrant – T ravel to school in style in a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce once UK’s Coronavirus countermeasures draw to an end, and a new Greenpower electric car kit will be donated to the recipients’ school, thereby enabling participation in the Greenpower Challenge – the UK’s number-one motorsport competition for schools across Britain.