  McLaren Elva becomes more exclusive; production run reduced to just 249 units

McLaren Elva becomes more exclusive; production run reduced to just 249 units

April 12, 2020, 02:36 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
840 Views

McLaren Elva becomes more exclusive; production run reduced to just 249 units

- McLaren Elva was previously limited to 399 units worldwide

- The model is powered by a 804bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

Back in November last year, McLaren unveiled a limited production run model, christened as the Elva. A model under the Ultimate Series range, the Elva is the first open-cockpit roadster, a model that was initially limited to just 399 units across the globe.

Now, the McLaren Elva has become even more exclusive as the brand has capped the production run to a mere 249 units. McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt revealed in an interview that the production run was reduced after receiving feedback from customers. The customers reportedly wanted the car to be more exclusive, and hence the production was capped at 249 units.

Based on bespoke carbon-fibre chassis, the McLaren Elva is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 804bhp and 800Nm of torque. This enables the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in less than three seconds, while 0-200kmph is achieved in 6.7 seconds.

  • McLaren
  • Elva
  • McLaren Elva
