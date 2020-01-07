Rolls-Royce records highest sales in its history this year

- Rolls-Royce sold 5,152 cars globally in 2019

- Highest sales in its 116-year history

- The Cullinan SUV makes a major contribution

Rolls-Royce announced that its global sales figures stand at 5,152 units this year. The overall sales for the British luxury car manufacturer have increased this year and, in fact, were the highest till date.

The overall sales chart for Rolls Royce in 2019, shows a growth of 25 per cent in comparison to the last year's sales figures when they sold 4,107 units. This makes it the highest sales record in its entire 116-year history.

The marquee says that the strong demand for its Cullinan SUV has helped boost the sales figures. Also, the other models including the Dawn, Phantom, Ghost and the Wraith have made a major contribution to the brand's sales growth in 2019. Despite offering very niche models, Rolls Royce is a luxury brand whose car models are presently sold in around 50 countries across the world.