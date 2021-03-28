CarWale
    Bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge breaks cover

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge features a custom paintjob and interior

    - The model compliments the bespoke Dawn Black Badge in the same garage

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled a new bespoke edition of the Cullinan Black Badge, built for Ben and Christine Sloss. The car enthusiasts and racers recently took delivery of their new model, which compliments and contrasts with their Bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn created in 2018. The bespoke Black Badge Cullinan sports unique exterior finish inspired by the couple’s racing livery.

    This Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is finished in a bespoke colour known as Pikes Peak Blue. The name is an homage to the Colorado hill-climb, which is one of the owner’s favourite races. Combined with a shade of Forge Yellow on the hand-painted coachline, wheel-centre pinstripes and brake callipers, it carries the colors of the flag of Modena, the northern Italian province, and the livery carried by all the couple’s racing cars.

    The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge seen in the images here includes the signature silver-on-black ‘RR’ monogram, dark window surrounds, and custom two-tone Black Badge wheels. The Spirit of Ecstasy atop the dark Pantheon grille is made from a solid billet of carbon fibre. Greeting the driver upon opening the front doors are personalised Black Badge tread plates designed to match the Black Badge logo. Each plate underwent a Physical Vapor Deposition coating process in Black and was then engraved to reveal the silver metal of the client’s name, Benjamin on the driver’s side, Christine on the passenger’s side.

    Inside, the bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge features seats that are hand-crafted in navy-blue leather with accent stitching and monograms in Forge Yellow. Similar contrast highlights appear on the fascia, door pockets, and even the face of the brushed metal bespoke clock. The bespoke technical clock was created with a Navy Blue anodised brushed stainless-steel surround, and accented in Forge Yellow.

    The bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge compliments the bespoke Dawn Black Badge the company created for the customer back in 2018. The model in question is a drophead coupe, with the colour scheme reversed, the principal bodywork finished in bright yellow, and the bonnet and coachline in Pikes Peak Blue.

    Rolls-Royce Cullinan
    ₹ 6.95 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Rolls-Royce
    • Cullinan
    • Rolls Royce Cullinan
