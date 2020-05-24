Rolls-Royce reveals 1:8 scale model of the Cullinan

- Rolls-Royce Cullinan scale model takes 450 hours to produce

- Customers can choose from 40,000 colours or opt for a bespoke finish

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled a scale model of the Cullinan SUV. A 1:8 scale replica of a full-sized Cullinan, each miniature unit is individually crafted by hand to the client’s specification, from over 1,000 individual components. This process can take up to 450 hours, more than half of the time required to build a full-sized Cullinan.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan scale model is hand-painted using colour-matched paint, then hand polished to the marque’s specification. Even the coachline is applied using a brush, just as it is on the full-size model. Customers may choose from a palette of around 40,000 ‘standard’ colours, or replicate their own personal Bespoke finish. Also on offer are fully-functioning exterior lights that are operated by a Cullinan-branded remote control.

Presented in a display case at almost a metre in length, the scale model is set on a gloss-black base mounted on a plinth. The window can be removed enabling even the finest details of the doors, luggage compartment and engine bay to be viewed in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “This scale replica brings a new dimension to Cullinan’s ‘Effortless, Everywhere’ philosophy. Our super-luxury SUV is now as perfectly at ease in the serene surroundings of its owner’s residence as it is in the most challenging and hostile terrain on Earth. It demonstrates, and reminds us as a company, that Inspiring Greatness applies at every scale. It is not just about the big things: we seek and achieve greatness in everything we do, down to the smallest item and minutest detail.”