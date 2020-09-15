Rolls-Royce resumes two-shift production at Goodwood plant

- Rolls-Royce has resumed the two-shift production, four months after re-opening

- The company had re-opened its plant on 4 May, 2020

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has resumed full two-shift production at its manufacturing facility in Goodwood, West Sussex. The move means that the marque is now operating at pre-lockdown levels, with the workforce maintained and all manufacturing staff on site. The company is undertaking health, safety, and hygiene measures, in line with the latest official guidelines.

When the nationwide lockdown was first introduced, Rolls-Royce voluntarily suspended production to protect its employees, suppliers, and their families. On 4 May, 2020, it became the first UK automotive manufacturer to re-open, operating a single shift with office-based colleagues working from home wherever practicable. Customer handover ceremonies, with appropriate social distancing, resumed in early June.

The resumption of the second shift comes just two weeks after the global debut of the new Ghost. According to the company, demand for all Rolls-Royce models continues to develop across markets worldwide, particularly those where the COVID-19 peak has passed.

Speaking on the occasion, Torsten Muller Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “Returning to full two-shift production is a major milestone and comes just four months after we became the first UK automotive company to restart manufacturing after lockdown. It reflects the long-term strength and resilience of our business and the significant worldwide demand for our products, which have been boosted further by the recent launch of our new Ghost. Throughout Rolls-Royce, there is a renewed sense of energy, enthusiasm, and optimism. This gives me great confidence for our future; I also believe it sends enormously positive signals to our local community, our industry, and the country as a whole. I wish to thank my entire team for their determination and commitment, which has enabled us to reach this point so rapidly. That we’ve done so while keeping everyone safe underlines the fact that Rolls Royce is a family, in which we all look out for one another. I’m particularly delighted that we’ve maintained our workforce. Our people and the skills and talents they bring to our business are fundamental to our success and make Rolls-Royce the most dynamic, fascinating, and exciting company in the world.'