Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB tab infotainment system in India; priced at Rs 33,980

Pioneer has launched its SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT smart unit receiver combination in India and has priced it at Rs 33,980. The tablet is equipped with Android version nine with capability to upgrade to a higher version. The audio receiver, SPH-T20BT is a 2-DIN receiver equipped with tablet mount cradle, 50Wx4 ampliﬁer, three RCA pre-out, a rear camera input, and Bluetooth. It also has a video output for connecting rear screens and wired remote for connecting steering wheel control.

The SDA-835TAB tablet is operated via an eight-inch high-resolution capacitive screen display and gets pre-installed apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail, Pioneer’s unique app “Pioneer Smart Sync”, and more. These apps can be updated regularly as long as the gadget is connected to a network. Besides the usual radio and Bluetooth connectivity to play music, users now have the freedom to use music streaming apps and more.

All one needs to do is connect the tablet with the SPH-T20BT receiver through Bluetooth to use it like a regular in-car infotainment unit. The tablet can be used from the back seat of a car for entertainment during long drives. The 4000mAh battery ensures long hours of uninterrupted entertainment while the ARM Quad core Cortex-A7 assures high-speed. It also connects to the universal rear-view camera (optional). The rear camera footage automatically displays when you shift to rear. It also connects to the Pioneer optional parking sensors (ND-PS1). Security is taken care of even while not being in the car, owing to the detachable function of the tablet that also works as an anti-theft feature.