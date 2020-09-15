CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota temporarily halts expansion plans in India; seeks viable tax structure

    Toyota temporarily halts expansion plans in India; seeks viable tax structure

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    221 Views
    Toyota temporarily halts expansion plans in India; seeks viable tax structure

    - Toyota seeks viable tax structure in India 

    - Auto industry seeks government support

    Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has briefly pulled brakes on its expansion plans in India citing government’s high tax regime in the country. Shekar Viswanathan, vice chairman of Toyota’s local unit, Toyota Kirloskar Motor stated that under the current taxation policy, automotive companies are reportedly facing difficulties in expanding the business. Due to a higher cost, the customers are also finding it difficult to own a car. 

    The Indian government has been trying to lure global companies to set up businesses in India under the Make-in-India initiatives. However, due to the absence of any reforms, Toyota will not exit India and will not scale up either. Toyota has issued an official statement in this regard, which states, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor would like to state that we continue to be committed to the Indian market and our operations in the country are an integral part of our global strategy. We need to protect the jobs we have created and we will do everything possible to achieve this. Over our two decades of operations in India, we have worked tirelessly to build a strong competitive local supplier eco-system and develop strong capable human resources. Our first step is to ensure full capacity utilisation of what we have created and this will take time.

    In the wake of the slowdown that has been exaggerated by the COVID-19 impact, the auto industry has been requesting the Government for support to sustain the industry through a viable tax structure. We remain confident that the Government will do everything possible to support industry and employment. We recognise the strong proactive efforts being made by the Government to support various sectors of the economy and appreciate the fact that it is open to examine this issue despite the current challenging revenue situation. 

    Our recent partnership with Suzuki in India on sharing technology and best practices are also in support of the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative and Indian Government’s policy, and aim to enhance the competitiveness of both companies.”

    • Toyota
    • Toyota Glanza
    • Glanza
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Glanza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.22 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.60 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.92 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.37 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.20 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.92 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.83 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 28.68 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Skoda Rapid TSI AT

    Skoda Rapid TSI AT

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 17th September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars