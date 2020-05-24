BMW working on Artificial Intelligence for paint shop

- The pilot project is underway in Munich facility

- The algorithm monitors over 160 parameters

BMW believes Artificial Intelligence (AI) can bring greater precision in controlling highly sensitive systems of automotive production. So the Bavarian carmaker has commenced a pilot project to use AI in the paint shop of their Munich plant.

In an ideal paint shop, despite state-of-the-art filtration technology, the content of finest dust particles in paint lines varies depending on the ambient air drawn in. So if the dust content exceeds a specific limit, the wet paint could trap particles within them thus visually impairing the painted surface. So BMW’s AI specialists have found a way to avoid this situation using AI. Usually, each freshly painted car body undergoes an automatic surface inspection in the paint shop. The AI scientists have used this gathered data to develop a comprehensive database for dust particle analysis. They are now applying algorithms to compare live data from dust particle sensors in the paint booths and dryers with this database.

There are two benefits of this AI application currently. Firstly, where dust levels are set to rise owing to the season or during prolonged dry periods, the algorithm can detect this beforehand and suggest, for example, an earlier filter replacement time. Secondly, different patterns can be detected where this algorithm is used alongside other analytical tools. The AI algorithm monitors over 160 features relating to the car body with the available data and can predict the quality of paint application very accurately. So the AI specialists see enormous potential in the dust particle analysis.

BMW believes this AI solution could be used in series production when an even broader database for the algorithm has been developed. Because this application requires additional measuring points and even more precise sensor data for the cleaning stations. The German carmaker is confident that once the pilot project at the parent plant in Munich has been completed, it will be possible to launch dust particle analysis also at other vehicle plants.