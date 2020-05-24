Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW working on Artificial Intelligence for paint shop

BMW working on Artificial Intelligence for paint shop

May 24, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
516 Views
Write a comment
BMW working on Artificial Intelligence for paint shop

-         The pilot project is underway in Munich facility

-         The algorithm monitors over 160 parameters

BMW believes Artificial Intelligence (AI) can bring greater precision in controlling highly sensitive systems of automotive production. So the Bavarian carmaker has commenced a pilot project to use AI in the paint shop of their Munich plant.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

In an ideal paint shop, despite state-of-the-art filtration technology, the content of finest dust particles in paint lines varies depending on the ambient air drawn in. So if the dust content exceeds a specific limit, the wet paint could trap particles within them thus visually impairing the painted surface. So BMW’s AI specialists have found a way to avoid this situation using AI. Usually, each freshly painted car body undergoes an automatic surface inspection in the paint shop. The AI scientists have used this gathered data to develop a comprehensive database for dust particle analysis. They are now applying algorithms to compare live data from dust particle sensors in the paint booths and dryers with this database.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

There are two benefits of this AI application currently. Firstly, where dust levels are set to rise owing to the season or during prolonged dry periods, the algorithm can detect this beforehand and suggest, for example, an earlier filter replacement time. Secondly, different patterns can be detected where this algorithm is used alongside other analytical tools. The AI algorithm monitors over 160 features relating to the car body with the available data and can predict the quality of paint application very accurately. So the AI specialists see enormous potential in the dust particle analysis.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

BMW believes this AI solution could be used in series production when an even broader database for the algorithm has been developed. Because this application requires additional measuring points and even more precise sensor data for the cleaning stations. The German carmaker is confident that once the pilot project at the parent plant in Munich has been completed, it will be possible to launch dust particle analysis also at other vehicle plants.

  • BMW
  • 7-series
  • BMW 3-Series
  • BMW X1
  • X1
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
  • BMW 7 Series
  • 3 series
  • bmw x3
  • bmw x5
  • x3
  • x5
  • BMW X7
  • X7
  • New X6
  • BMW New X6
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW 3 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 52.62 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 48.5 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 50.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 50.54 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 46.58 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 47.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

181 Likes
23212 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

285 Likes
34084 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

26th May 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Skoda Superb FaceliftSkoda Superb Facelift

26th May 2020

26L - ₹ 34L
Skoda Rapid TSISkoda Rapid TSI

26th May 2020

10L - ₹ 12L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in