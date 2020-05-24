Volkswagen T-Roc gets Black Edition trim in UK

- Based on the mid-trim SE variant

- Available with 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor in the UK

Volkswagen might have launched the all-new T-Roc in India two months back, but the compact SUV has been on sale in the European market since 2018. So generally it needs to get regular updates in some form to remain relevant in the cut-throat segment it is present in. So after the Touareg Black Edition, Volkswagen has launched a new T-Roc Black Edition trim in the UK which gets blacked-out trims and features, both inside and out, and new equipment.

Based on the SE mid-spec trim, the T-Roc Black Edition gets black-finished grille, ORVMs, black roof rails and exhaust tips. Apart from that, the SUV also gets an all-black rear privacy glass for second-row passengers. There’s a decal on the C-pillar too while the SUV sits on 18-inch ‘Arlo Black’ alloy wheels.

On the inside, the black theme continues with piano black dash pads, black roof lining, leather-wrapped gearshift knob and multifunction sports steering wheel with contrasting grey stitching. The ambient lighting is done in white while the footwell is illuminated too. The added equipment comes in the form of Vienna leather upholstery, Beats audio system, special badging all around and sports suspension. However, the additional equipment cost 2000 Pounds extra.

The T-Roc Black Edition is available with the 1.0-litre, 113bhp TSI petrol engine only. The standard equipment for it includes adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, electrically heated and foldable door mirrors with integrated puddle lights, apart from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

We do expect a similar limited-edition trim to be introduced in the Indian-spec T-Roc as well. But that will come at a much later date.