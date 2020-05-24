Volkswagen Polo and Vento Limited TSI Edition - Top 3 highlights

Volkswagen recently announced the prices of its TSI carline in the Highline plus manual transmission versions. This specific Polo manual TSI is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh and the Vento TSI manual costs Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the top three highlights of these limited editions.

1. Cosmetic changes

The carmaker has brought in some aesthetic changes to complement the dynamics and the power of the TSI badge. The decals on the sides, a glossy black roof and a spoiler are quite easily evident in a glance. Further inspection shows that both of these models sport a stylish honeycomb grille and bold TSI badges across its passenger doors along with black ORVM covers.

2. BS6 engine

What's also a highlight of the limited-edition carline, is that this BS6-compliant engine features Volkswagen’s pioneering, award winning and patented Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) technology. This petrol mill is a compact, high-powered and fuel efficient 1.0-litre engine that produces 109bhp of power and 175Nm of torque.

3. New gearbox option

These special models, in particular, come with the option of this 1.0-litre TSI engine mated to six-speed manual transmission. Fuel efficiency figures stand at 18.24kmpl for the Polo and 17.69kmpl for the Vento (as per ARAI).